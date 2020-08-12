1/1
Matthew J. Zito Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZITO, JR., MATTHEW J.
62, of North Providence passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2020. He was the son of Eva DePasquale Zito and the late Matthew J. Zito. Besides his mother, he is survived by his brothers Mark (Karen) and Paul (Julie) Zito. He was the proud uncle of Miranda, Mark, and Zachary Zito.
Matthew was a 1975 Graduate of LaSalle Academy and a 1980 Graduate of Providence College (Political Science and Government). An avid golfer, Matty was the First Big East Conference Golf Champion in 1979. At age 17, he was the 1975 Junior Amateur Golf Champion at Kirkbrae Country Club.
Owner of EZ REG RI, Matty provided top notch registry services for over 25 years. He was the first cellular phone salesperson in RI. In addition to his entrepreneurial spirit; Matty was best known for his keen sense of humor and big heart.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11AM in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Due to state and local regulations, the church is limited to 80 attendees. In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew's memory may be made to: Holy Family Home, 979 Branch Ave. Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maceroni Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved