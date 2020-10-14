MATERA, MATTHEW R.
89, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away at home on October 7, 2020. He was the husband of Palma M. (DeIorio) Matera. They were married for 63 years.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Cassiere) Matera.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Steven Matera and his wife Elizabeth of IA, and Laura Matera and her husband, Michael Repici of FL. He also leaves grandchildren, Heather Matera (James Butler) of NC, Thomas Matera of MD, Angelica Matera- Wilson (Joseph) of MD, and Robert Matera of IA; great grandchildren Adam and Jojo Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
He is a graduate of Providence College, class of 1952. He enlisted in the US Army where he served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Washington DC during the Korean Conflict. His career in insurance operations management spanned 32 years with New York Life, taking him and his family to live several locations throughout the country.
He spent his life dedicated to service, starting with his involvement in parents' associations for his kids, Save the Bay, maintaining board positions for golfing and square dancing associations. He was a 25+ year volunteer for SCORE Chapter 427 of Waynesboro, VA, serving as Chapter Chair and Director. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council Order 10760 Heart of the Valley and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Evangelist Church in Waynesboro. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed all forms of dancing with his wife.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Matt's committal service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the chapel of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence or via live stream by accessing the link https://www.facebook.com/162459317105522
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
