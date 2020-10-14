1/1
Matthew R. Matera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MATERA, MATTHEW R.
89, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away at home on October 7, 2020. He was the husband of Palma M. (DeIorio) Matera. They were married for 63 years.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Ralph and Mary (Cassiere) Matera.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Steven Matera and his wife Elizabeth of IA, and Laura Matera and her husband, Michael Repici of FL. He also leaves grandchildren, Heather Matera (James Butler) of NC, Thomas Matera of MD, Angelica Matera- Wilson (Joseph) of MD, and Robert Matera of IA; great grandchildren Adam and Jojo Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
He is a graduate of Providence College, class of 1952. He enlisted in the US Army where he served in the Counter Intelligence Corps in Washington DC during the Korean Conflict. His career in insurance operations management spanned 32 years with New York Life, taking him and his family to live several locations throughout the country.
He spent his life dedicated to service, starting with his involvement in parents' associations for his kids, Save the Bay, maintaining board positions for golfing and square dancing associations. He was a 25+ year volunteer for SCORE Chapter 427 of Waynesboro, VA, serving as Chapter Chair and Director. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council Order 10760 Heart of the Valley and served as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John the Evangelist Church in Waynesboro. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, and enjoyed all forms of dancing with his wife.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Matt's committal service on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the chapel of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence or via live stream by accessing the link https://www.facebook.com/162459317105522. For online condolences, please visit www.pontarellimarinofunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Committal
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved