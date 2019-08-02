|
|
SHEEHAN, MATTHEW
28, of Portsmouth, RI, died peacefully in his sleep from a cardiac arrhythmia on July 30, 2019. Matthew is the beloved son of Cynthia McVeigh and Joseph Sheehan, and the loving brother of Carly Sheehan. Matthew is survived by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Ida McVeigh, and will join his paternal grandparents, Joseph E. and Margaret Sheehan, and two of his uncles, Michael Sheehan and Geof Potter, in heaven. His twelve aunts and uncles, and eleven cousins further survive Matthew.
Matthew was born on July 4th, 1991, and lived a purposeful and inspiring life. Matt and his sister Carly, whom he affectionately called "Chuckles", had a very unique sibling relationship. It was full of laughter, caring and genuine love. Matt and Carly's friendship was unconditional; they shared backyard playfulness, intellectual conversations, and as they grew, a deeply passionate interest in each other's lives. Matt's relationship with his other childhood love, his dog Casey, represented whom Matt truly was: selfless, thoughtful and sincere. As an example of Matt's creative intellect, Matt would make his own holiday cards for his parents, which would ultimately include word searches, trivia questions, or mathematical equations that once solved, would exemplify his love for them.
Matt attended The Prout School, where he ran Cross Country and Track while excelling in numerous honors courses. Matt carried his passion for science and math to The University of Rhode Island, where he studied Electrical Engineering and Physics. Matt's strong intellect allowed him to become a tutor in physics and calculus for other university students. Matt had a passion for music, surfing, chess, rock climbing, building robots, volunteering, and overall physical fitness. These activities provided Matt an opportunity to care for and love himself, as he so easily did for others. Matt's quiet wit, dynamic soul, and creative spirit will live on in each of the lives he touched throughout his life.
As an I.T. Specialist for The Keystone Group at Looking Upwards, Matt demonstrated his desire to help others, through his incredible knowledge of computers and programming. From something as simple as getting the computer turned on, to reconstructing the entirety of the system, Matt knew it all. He helped gracefully and respectfully to solve any problem, and to teach others along the way. Each and every co-worker recognized Matt as nothing short of a brilliant mind and genuine soul.
The visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 4th from 4-8pm at Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1111 Boston Neck Road (Rt. 1A), Narragansett, RI 02882. Relative and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am on Monday, August 5th, at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston, RI 02881. The burial will follow, at St. Columba's Cemetery, 465 Brown's Ln, Middletown, RI 02842. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 2, 2019