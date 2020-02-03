|
HOULE, MATTHEW THOMAS, (MATT)
31, with deepest sorrow, we announce that our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born July 24, 1988 in Providence, RI, to proud parents Philip and Joann (Crossley) Houle. He is the brother of siblings William, Kristen, Steven, Philip, Charlinne, Carlos, and Rafael, and the father of two beautiful children, Lilah and Triston.
Matt graduated from Smithfield High School. He had a reputation as a hands-on, hard-working guy and was talented in construction and carpentry. He was also a very gifted musician and songwriter, writing and recording a number of original songs.
Matt's closest friends refer to him as a "pure soul", attributable to his transparency, empathy, and generosity. Matt was always willing and ready to pull up his shirt sleeves and assist anyone in need.
We know that Matt is now in God's arms and will be as greatly missed as he is greatly loved by his parents, step mom Jackeline, siblings, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and many devoted friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 5th from 11-1pm with a memorial service to follow at 1pm in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 3, 2020