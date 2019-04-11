|
|
Underwood, Matthew
Matthew Grinnell Underwood, 35, of Providence, passed away on March 23 at home. His many loved ones are heartbroken, and wish to share love for Matt and gratitude for his short life.
Matt was raised in Marion, MA by the late Peter Grinnell Underwood and the late Annie Goodwillie Underwood. In 2018, Matt received his MFA from Alfred University in Alfred, New York. He has been described as an artist's artist, brilliantly talented and prolific in visual, audio, electronic and performance media. Matt was a quiet person of inquisitive fascination and deep, tender kindness, generous with his time and gifts. The sadness he felt throughout his life sometimes opened up with a laugh that was a bright light of joy.
A non-denominational memorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1 PM at Bell Street Chapel, 5 Bell Street, Providence, RI, 02909. His loved ones are accepting donations to AS220, a Providence arts organization, and The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention service for LGBT youth. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/matthew-underwood-memorial.
Matt is survived by his dear friend and former partner Brady Dunklee; by Nicola Anderson; by grandmother Nancy Sayre, aunt Beth Underwood, uncles Michael Underwood and Robert Sayre, and cousin Gwen Underwood; and by a beloved community of friends. We love you, Matty.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019