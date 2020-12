Or Copy this URL to Share

Carlone Jr., Matty John

Matty J. Carlone Jr., 88 died Monday, November 30, 2020. Preceeded in death by his father, mother, wife and daughter. Matty was the owner and operator of a small takeout sandwich shop in Warren. He was a Veteran of the US Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. Appreciated the good care he received at the VA Hospital and Elmhurst Rehabilitation Center. Private burial will take place in the RI Veterans Cemetery.



