Maura Mahoney
1964 - 2020
Mahoney, Maura
Maura E. Mahoney, 55, of Richmond, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020.
Maura is survived by her loving husband, Brian Canning, as well her three children, Alicia, Breanna, and Conor.
A devoted and compassionate grandmother, she is also survived by her granddaughter, King.
Maura, the daughter of the late Kathleen (Gilmartin) Zamzes and John Mahoney, was born in Bronxville, N.Y., on September 11, 1964. The fourth of six children, her siblings include the late Denis Mahoney, Deirdre Mahoney, Brendan Mahoney, John Mahoney, and James Mahoney.
Maura dedicated much of her life to caring for others. She deeply loved her family and friends. She will be truly missed.

Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2020.
