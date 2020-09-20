Or Copy this URL to Share

Nichols, Maureen A.

Maureen A. Nichols, 68, passed away on, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert P. Nichols.

Mother of Kerri Maluk, Robert, Katie, and Brian Nichols, grandmother of Madison, Tyler, and Taylor, and sister of Kathleen Trudell, Joseph, and James Desmarais.

Visitation, Monday 4 – 7 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. For full obituary please see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.



