Maureen A. Nichols
1952 - 2020
Nichols, Maureen A.
Maureen A. Nichols, 68, passed away on, September 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert P. Nichols.
Mother of Kerri Maluk, Robert, Katie, and Brian Nichols, grandmother of Madison, Tyler, and Taylor, and sister of Kathleen Trudell, Joseph, and James Desmarais.
Visitation, Monday 4 – 7 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. For full obituary please see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
SEP
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
