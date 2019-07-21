|
WHALEN, MAUREEN B.
71, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Providence. She was a daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (O'Loughlin) Whalen.
Maureen was an Administrative Assistant for New England Telephone for 30 years before retiring.
She loved taking pictures, watching soaps and shopping for a good bargain! Maureen also loved to travel, especially to Disney World with her family. She loved her family most and was more like a mom and grandmother than an aunt.
She leaves three nieces, Kelly Thiboutot, Kerri Stepien and Shannon Whalen, one nephew, Dr. William V. Whalen, III, and many great nephews. She was the sister of the late John and William Whalen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9:30 AM in Saint Dominic's Church, 1277 Grand Army Hwy, Swansea, Ma. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019