NICHOLSON, MAUREEN D., (Scalon)
77, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard E. Nicholson. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Artesani) Scanlon. Mrs. Nicholson has been a resident of Myrtle Beach, SC for 26 years before moving back to Smithfield in 2018.
In addition to her husband Richard, she was the loving mother of Richard W. and Michael E. Nicholson both of Smithfield. She was the devoted grandmother of Joseph, Ashley, Jessica, Megan and Richard Nicholson. She was the sister of Rosemary Drury of Denver, NC and the late Edward Scanlon. Her funeral will be held Monday, December 16, 2019 at 8:45AM from the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44) Greenville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visitation Sunday 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Smithfield Education Foundation, Doreen Nicholson Scholarship Fund, 49 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917 will be appreciated. Information and Condolences, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019