SULLIVAN, MAUREEN E. (GRIFFIN)
79, of Narragansett, died peacefully at home on Friday March 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Vincent H. Sullivan, they had been married for fifty-six years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Mary C. (Beirne) Griffin.
She graduated from St. Mary's "Bayview" High School and Rhode Island College of Education.
She was an elementary school teacher in the Providence School System for twenty-nine years, retiring in 1990.
In addition to her husband, she leaves two sons, Christopher P. Sullivan and Terence P. Sullivan; her grandson, Liam G. Sullivan; a niece, Anne Griffin; and a nephew, John B. Griffin. She was the sister of the late John, Robert and Carol Griffin.
Visiting hours Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 8:30-10:30am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Thomas More Church, 53 Rockland Street, Narragansett. Burial will follow in St Francis Cemetery, Peace Dale.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cancer Center at South County Hospital would be greatly appreciated. For information and condolences visit:www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019