Ginaitt, Maureen
Maureen E. Ginaitt died on April 9, 2020 in Sun City Center, FL. Maureen was the daughter of Hazel (Mowry) and Richard Hart, born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 25, 1941. She was wife to Bernard G. Ginaitt for 53 years, and was the mother of Bernard A. Ginaitt of Valrico, FL.
Maureen graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1959 and worked in the telephone company for 9 years and at Sears for over 20 years before retiring in 2000.
Maureen is survived by her husband Bernard Ginaitt, her son and daughter-in-law Bernie and Lisa Ginaitt, and her three grandchildren: Kennedy, Brooke and Sydney Ginaitt. Maureen is also survived by her stepbrother William Murray, her brother Robert E. Hart, her other brother Jimmy Hart, and her sister Karen Waters. Maureen was predeceased by siblings Patricia Hart and Richard Hart.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020