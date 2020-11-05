KRASNOW, MAUREEN LEVY
75, passed away after a sudden illness on Wednesday, November 4th, at her home in downtown Providence, surrounded by her two daughters. Maureen was the devoted wife for 45 years of the late Howard Jay Krasnow, and the beloved partner of Stanley Bleecker (her "BEFFL") for the last 7 years.
Born in Providence to the late Edward and late Betty (Roy) Levy, Maureen lived in Providence and Warwick for her entire life. A 1962 graduate of Classical High School, and a 1966 graduate of Pembroke College (Brown University), she was an active and proud alumna of both schools and even served as a Grand Marshal during her 25th reunion from Brown. She earned a master's degree in public administration from URI in 1985.
A passionate and talented fundraising professional for more than 30 years, Maureen helped ensure financial support for Meeting Street Center in Providence and for the Providence Public Library. After her retirement in 2010, she continued to share this passion and talent with Hamilton House, an adult learning exchange in Providence, of which Maureen was an active member and volunteer, and with Temple Sinai in Cranston, where Maureen had been a board member and active in membership and engagement efforts. Maureen was also an alumna of Leadership RI.
Maureen will be sorely missed by her two daughters, Donna (Krasnow) Evans of East Greenwich, and Lauren Krasnow of West Hartford, CT, as well as by Donna's husband Joel Evans and Lauren's husband Kenneth Horenstein. Maureen was the loving, active and very fun grandmother (affectionately nicknamed "Big G") of her four adoring grandchildren Jake, Josh, Ryan and Rachel, as well as her favorite "grand-dog" Abby.
Maureen was the sister and sister-in-law, respectively, of Kenneth and Paulette Levy of Warwick, and the sister-in-law of Carol and Ronald Schwartz of Tiverton. Because of her exceptional kindness, generosity, sense of humor, and intellect, Maureen built close relationships and cherished them. She leaves many dear cousins, nieces, lifelong friends, and newer friends, many of whom say they will always remember her beautiful smile.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made either to Temple Sinai, The Maureen and Howard Krasnow Fund for Accessibility, 30 Hagen Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 or to Hamilton House, The Maureen Krasnow Fund, 276 Angel Street, Providence, RI 02906.
Shiva will be observed virtually on Sunday evening. For Shiva information and online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
.