Morse, Maureen
Maureen A. (Curran) Morse, 73, of North Smithfield, RI, died peacefully and surrounded by loving family and friends, at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital on October 8, 2019. Maureen, the daughter of James P. Curran Sr. and Yvette (Choquette) Curran, was born in Woonsocket in 1946 – the second of four children.
Maureen is a graduate of St. Xavier's Academy in Providence. Years later, she returned to school and graduated with honors from Becker College in Worcester, MA, with a degree in occupational therapy. She then went on to work at Roger Williams Hospital until her retirement.
Maureen is survived by her son, E.G. Morse, and his wife, Kristin, who reside in Hong Kong; her daughter, Jayne Morse Choquet, of Woonsocket; her sister, Nancy Landry; her sister-in-law, Georgette Curran; her nephews, niece, cousins, and dear friends across the globe; and Edward Wyspianski, her loving and caring companion for the past decade. Maureen's five adoring grandchildren – Morgan and Hunter Choquet, and Will, Lily and Anna Morse – will forever love their precious GrandMo to the "moon and back." Maureen's parents and brothers, Dr. James Curran and Kerry Curran, predeceased her, as well, as James' wife, Rosemary Curran.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9 AM from the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St. Woonsocket, RI, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8 Daniels St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery, Blackstone, MA. Calling hours are Friday October 11, 2019 from 4 – 7 PM in the funeral home. www.holtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019