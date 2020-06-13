Maureen Peake "Marnie" (Mackie) Roitman
Roitman, Maureen "Marnie" (Mackie) Peake
78, formerly of Cranston, died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at South County Hospital in South Kingstown. She was the loving wife of the late George H. Roitman and the late James M. Peake. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Marie A. (Creamer) Mackie.
Maureen was a Graduate of Rhode Island College and began her teaching career in St. Louis and New York City. She eventually moved back to Rhode Island with her husband and went on to work as an Educator at St. Leo the Great School in Pawtucket; teaching First Grade for thirty-six years until her retirement in 2008. She was a passionate and creative educator who cared deeply for her young students and was honored as the Diocesan Catholic Alumna of the Year.
Maureen loved reading, photography, jazz music, and the Boston Red Sox. She also loved gardening and spent her summers perfecting her perennial gardens. She also had fond memories of trips to Fenway Park and stories of the time she met her favorite Boston player, Ted Williams.
She is survived by her beloved brother, Robert E. Mackie and his wife Kathleen, as well as her nieces, Susan Wyatt and her husband Dennis, and Sharyn Mackie, and her dearest friend Lisa Lepore.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10AM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to St. Mary Catholic School, 85 Chester Ave, Cranston, RI 02920, are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
