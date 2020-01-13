|
|
QUINLAN, MAUREEN (FORDE)
Maureen (Forde) Quinlan, of Warwick, died surrounded by her loving family after a long illness on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She was born on December 18, 1942 in Brighton, MA, the beloved daughter of the late Roger and Josephine Forde. Maureen married the "Love of Her Life," Paul Quinlan, in 1967. She graduated from Boston College earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education and obtained a Master's in Education from Providence College. In addition to being an Elementary School Teacher, Maureen spent over thirty years working at Providence College including serving as Secretary to the President of Providence College, Rev. John Fabian Cunningham, O.P. & as Associate Dean of Discipline under Rev. J. Stuart McPhail, O.P.
Maureen cherished her Roman Catholic Faith and cared deeply for others. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 52 years: Dr. Paul D. Quinlan; and their two loving children: Natasha Buckley and her husband Mitch of Arlington, MA and Annemarie Ring and her husband Brendan of Reading, MA. She adored her six grandchildren: Roger, Jack and Aedan Buckley, and Isabella Jameson and Abigail Ring. Maureen was pre-deceased by her brothers: John Forde, Kevin Forde and her infant brother Roger Forde, Junior. She also leaves behind her dear sisters-in-law: Clare Forde, Sharon Forde Sonn and Carol MacDonald; and five beloved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4 PM – 8 PM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Maureen on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 596 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, 250 High Street, Waltham, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory may be made to: Woman & Infants Development Foundation, 101 Dudley Street, Providence, RI 02905. www.womenandinfants.org/ways-to-give/donate.cfm. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020