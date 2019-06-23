|
|
DAVITT, MAURICE C. "MAURY"
84, of Barrington passed away on June 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Maury was born in Holyoke, MA, the son of Maurice and Marian (Regali) Davitt. He grew up in Southport, CT and was a graduate of The Choate School and Brown University. After college, he served in the US Air Force and was stationed in South Dakota. Maury was devoted to his wife of 54 years, Pat, who passed away in 2016. They settled in Barrington in 1964 after living in Marblehead, MA when they were first married.
Maury proudly served with the Southport, CT Fire Department in the 1950s. He often regaled listeners with stories of his adventures as a first responder. After an early career with IBM, Maury became president and CEO of Academic Management Services, one of the largest tuition payment service companies in the nation. He founded Student Resources, providing guidance for students and families navigating the college search process. Maury's passions were golf and access to education. He was an avid golfer throughout his life, once draining two holes-in-one over a weekend at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford. A 2018 inductee to the Rhode Island Golf Association Hall of Fame, Maury was honored for his distinguished service to the John P. Burke Memorial Fund, one of the top college scholarship funds of its kind in the country. His dedication to the Burke Fund began in the 1970s as a committee member and most recently as the Executive Director. He will be lovingly remembered by his family and wide circle of friends as simply a great guy.
Maury is survived by his three daughters and their spouses, Kristin Davitt and her husband, Richard Barr, of Pittsburgh, PA; Amanda Davitt McMullen and her husband, Quentin, of Pawtucket; and Stacie Davitt Murray and her husband, Patrick, of Whitinsville, MA. Known as "Grampy" to his six grandchildren, Maury was the beloved grandfather to Kellan Barr; Zoe and Cameron McMullen; and Dylan, Jameson, and Braden Murray.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Maury's life on Sunday, June 23 from 4-7pm at The Clubhouse at Kettle Point, 12 Captain John Jacobs Road, East Providence. Memorial donations can be made to the John P. Burke Memorial Fund, 1 Button Hole Drive, Suite 2, Providence, RI 02909.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019