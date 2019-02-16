|
|
O'CONNOR, JR., MAURICE F.
85 of Pawtucket died Friday at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center.
He was the husband of the late Virginia (Poulette) and Pearl (Perry) O'Connor.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Maurice F. O'Connor and Agnes M. (Deslauriers) Logan, he had been a Pawtucket resident for over forty years.
He was the owner of O'Connor's Tavern and the former Come Alongs Bar. Mr. O'Connor was also a member of the Painters Union Local 939 and a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
He leaves five sisters, Norma M. Marsh, Lorraine A. O'Connor, Maureen D. Moran, Barbara A. Herron and Jean F. Smith.
He was the brother of Robert J. Logan and the late Thomas J. Logan, Jr. and Edward R. Logan; thirty-Nine nephews and nieces and twenty-one great nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services will be Tuesday at 10 AM in the Frank P. Trainor & Sons Funeral Home, 982 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Calling Hours Monday 4-7 PM.
Burial with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
www.trainorfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2019