The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
8:45 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
1525 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Hainse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice J. Hainse


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice J. Hainse Obituary
HAINSE, MAURICE J.
79, who died Thursday, was for 56 years the beloved husband of Virginia G. (Castriotta) Hainse. Father of Lisa Abbenante (husband Edward), David Hainse & Mark Hainse (wife Linda). Brother of Irene Council, Aline Sweeney & the late Cecile Giannini. Grandfather of Brittany & Chelsea Abbenante and twins Justin & Jennalyn Hainse. He was owner/operator of Benny's Texaco, Providence.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Wednesday, May 29 at 8:45 AM. Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 AM. Calling hours Tuesday 5-8 PM. Burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
Donations in his memory may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 (tomorrowfund.org). Complete obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now