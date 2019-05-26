|
|
HAINSE, MAURICE J.
79, who died Thursday, was for 56 years the beloved husband of Virginia G. (Castriotta) Hainse. Father of Lisa Abbenante (husband Edward), David Hainse & Mark Hainse (wife Linda). Brother of Irene Council, Aline Sweeney & the late Cecile Giannini. Grandfather of Brittany & Chelsea Abbenante and twins Justin & Jennalyn Hainse. He was owner/operator of Benny's Texaco, Providence.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Wednesday, May 29 at 8:45 AM. Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 AM. Calling hours Tuesday 5-8 PM. Burial in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
Donations in his memory may be made to The Tomorrow Fund, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903 (tomorrowfund.org). Complete obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019