92, of Providence, passed away on August 27, 2020. Born in Providence in 1928, she was the beloved daughter of the late Kermit R. Clement and Myrtle H. (Bland) Clement. She is survived by her sons, Vincent D. Clement and his companion, Pamela Gomes of Providence, and Leroy J. Clement and his wife Vergie of Austin, Texas, and her brother, Elliott V. Clement and his wife Julia Baptista-Clement of Providence. She was the mother of the late Michael R. Clement and Robert S. Clement. She will be lovingly remembered by her 13 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Maurice attended Hope High School in Providence. She was employed as a teaching assistant and bus monitor for the Providence School Department. Upon her retirement, she worked several years for the Providence Journal. Maurice believed in civic engagement and the right to vote. She served on the board of directors of the South Providence Credit Union.

Reecie (as she was affectionately called) was the matriarch of the Clement family imparting strength and wisdom. Just one look and you knew she meant business. She was a beautiful, hardworking, no nonsense woman who loved her family and friends. She believed in a good work ethic and lived by the values of love, respect, and dignity. She was like a mother to many of the young men who lived in the South Providence community. During the blizzard of 1978, it was this commitment to young people that enabled her to care for over a dozen children when they became stranded at The Coca-Cola Company in Providence for 3 days due to the snow.

Reecie loved to travel. She would travel across the country with her crew of family and friends attending theater and musical engagements. She journeyed with enthusiasm and curiosity always picking up a little something along the way and fostering in her grandchildren a shared passion for travel. She loved riding the RIPTA bus and could be seen all over town on any given day. She read the Providence Journal well past her 91st birthday and often watched Lebron James play basketball. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation to be held on Saturday, September 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BELL FUNERAL HOME, 571 Broad Street, Providence. The State of Rhode Island Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines and occupancy restrictions will be observed. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required, and no more than 15 people will be allowed in the building at a time. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. The funeral services and internment at North Burial Ground, Providence will be private.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Providence for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable and sent to St. Martin de Porres Center, 160 Cranston Street, Providence, RI 02907.

