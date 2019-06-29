BREADY, MAXIMILLIAN WOLFGANG, "MAX"

30, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Providence on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Max is survived by his mother Cheryl Bready, his sister Arika Bready, his stepfather Richard Bready, his stepbrother Barrett Bready and his beloved Emily McDonald. He was a devoted son, brother and friend.

Max graduated from Boston Museum of Fine Arts School. Max's charismatic, charm and ambition brought success in everything he did and light to everyone whose life he touched. He will always be remembered as a prolific artist, much admired by his peers in the art community. Max was funny, loving, bright, who loved his friends and will be sorely missed. He was unique and special gift to this world, which he left far too soon.

VISITING HOURS are Monday, July 1st from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a FUNERAL SERVICE at 7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, all to which relatives and friends are invited.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019