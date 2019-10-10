Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Maximo Arias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maximo Serpa Arias Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maximo Serpa Arias Jr. Obituary
ARIAS, MAXIMO SERPA, JR.
died unexpectedly on June 23, 2019. He was sixty-five years old. He was born in NYC to Maria Serpa Arias and the late Maximo Arias, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Dolores May (Scott) Arias and the beloved father of Selena Arias, both of Warwick. He also leaves his sister, Sonia Serpa Arias, as well as three nieces and a nephew, all of NYC. He leaves many cousins in Providence and was the son-in-law of the late Jorge and Jean Scott of Warwick.
Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org. Arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maximo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now