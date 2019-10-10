|
|
ARIAS, MAXIMO SERPA, JR.
died unexpectedly on June 23, 2019. He was sixty-five years old. He was born in NYC to Maria Serpa Arias and the late Maximo Arias, Sr. He was the beloved husband of Dolores May (Scott) Arias and the beloved father of Selena Arias, both of Warwick. He also leaves his sister, Sonia Serpa Arias, as well as three nieces and a nephew, all of NYC. He leaves many cousins in Providence and was the son-in-law of the late Jorge and Jean Scott of Warwick.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2019