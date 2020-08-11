WEISS, Maxine (Namerow) B.65, of Chandler, AZ and formerly Cranston, RI, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Newman) Namerow of AZ and the late Ernest Namerow.Maxine taught special education in the Medford School Department for many years before retiring.In addition to her mother survivors include: a brother, Lawrence R. Namerow of Riverside, RI and a sister, Leslie D. Namerow of Chandler, AZ; niece, Jessica Clar; nephew, Craig Namerow and two grand nephews, Shane and Carter.Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings her burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence.