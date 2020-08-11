1/
Maxine B. (Namerow) Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEISS, Maxine (Namerow) B.
65, of Chandler, AZ and formerly Cranston, RI, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Newman) Namerow of AZ and the late Ernest Namerow.
Maxine taught special education in the Medford School Department for many years before retiring.
In addition to her mother survivors include: a brother, Lawrence R. Namerow of Riverside, RI and a sister, Leslie D. Namerow of Chandler, AZ; niece, Jessica Clar; nephew, Craig Namerow and two grand nephews, Shane and Carter.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings her burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence.
www.sugarman-sinai.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
4013318094
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved