|
|
CLAUSON, MAXINE CAROL (REGESTER)
74, of Coventry, died Wednesday at home. She was the beloved wife of Paul Edwin Clauson.
Born in Westerly, she was a daughter of the late Malcolm and Dorothy (McCarron) Regester.
Maxine was employed as a Bookkeeper for many years, retiring at the age of sixty-two. She was a Communicant of St. Mark Episcopal Church in Warwick, enjoyed bowling and volunteered at Common Cause.
In addition to her beloved husband, Maxine is also survived by two loving children: Andee Clauson of Coventry and Steven H. Clauson of Greene.
She was the sister of the late Charles Regester, Shirley Pendleton and Dorothy Daland.
Her Requiem Eucharist will be Celebrated on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 111 West Shore Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5 PM – 8 PM. Burial will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 111 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019