Bontrager, Maxine (Troyer) Faith
94, of Providence, formerly of Newton Kansas, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late M/M Samuel J. and Matilda (Rediger) Troyer. Beloved wife of Eli D. Bontrager for 72 years. Maxine worked at Moritz Implement Company in Beloit, Kansas as a bookkeeper for 22 years before her retirement. Maxine volunteered at the Newton Medical Center, Newton, KS, at the McCurdy School in Espanola, New Mexico, and made several mission trips to Guatemala. Maxine is also survived by her son Terry Bontrager and his husband, Louis A. Verdelotti; three grandchildren—Karlton, Alexa, and Jennifer Bontrager—Jennifer's husband, Charles "Alec" Whitten III, and their children, Calder and Branwen Whitten. Services to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Beneficent Congregational Church, UCC, 300 Weybosset St., Providence, RI 02903. For further information and condolences, please visit MOUNTPLEASANTFH.COM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.