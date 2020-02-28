|
|
MANN, MAXWELL S.,
30, passed away unexpectedly in late February while on a ski trip to Japan. Born in Providence, Max was a beloved son of Judy (Samdperil) and Robert Mann.
In addition to his parents, Max is survived by his brother, Zachary Mann, and his maternal grandparents, Sandra (Chaiken) and Alan Samdperil. He was a grandson of the late Leon Mann, the late Inga (Freudenberg) Mann, and the late Muriel (Hassenfeld) Mann. He leaves behind several beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends from many parts of his life.
Max grew up in Providence and graduated from The Gordon School (2004) and Moses Brown School (2008). At Moses Brown, Max played football on the defensive line throughout high school despite his small physical stature and being a Type 1 diabetic. He graduated from the University of Miami in 2012. Max spent his childhood summers in Narragansett and at Camp Takajo in Maine and learned to love skiing during winter weekends at Loon Mountain in New Hampshire.
After college, Max lived in New York City for several years, working predominantly in the wine industry. During his 6 year tenure at Skurnik Wines he acted as Director of Reporting and Analysis and spent time as Portfolio Manager for the firm's Spain, Greece, and Portugal winery relationships. Max relocated to Denver in 2019 and expected to begin business school this spring. Max enjoyed his new life in Denver being close to his brother and cousins and a few hours away from his parents in Aspen, enjoying the closeness of nearby ski areas, and learning to fly fish.
Max loved to spend time with his friends and family, especially his brother, Zack, with whom he had a remarkably close relationship. His passions were snowboarding, emoting over everything sports especially his beloved Patriots and Bruins, going to concerts (Phish in particular), wine, and just being there for those who mattered to him. His sense of adventure led him to travel all over the world, whether it be running with the bulls in Pamplona, watching World Cup in the host country of Spain while studying abroad, doing community service work in India and Argentina, or attending a friend's wedding in Thailand. His family and vast array of friends will remember him most for his quick sarcastic wit, sincerity, and kind heart......and taking forever to order a bottle of fine wine.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 PM at Temple Beth-El, 70 Orchard Avenue, Providence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Max Mann Memorial Fund at Moses Brown School, 250 Lloyd Avenue, Providence, RI 02906 or to the Mountain Rescue Aspen, 37925 HWY 82, Aspen, CO 81611 (www.mountainrescueaspen.org). Shiva will be held at the home of Traci and Bernie Maceroni, Sunday 7-9 PM and Monday 2- 4 PM and 7-9 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020