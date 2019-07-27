|
|
MELKONIAN, MELENDA M.
103, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Harbourwood Care Center, Clearwater, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank P. Melkonian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Caroline (Charette) Larocque.
She is survived by her loving children, Maureen A. Gousie of Tampa, FL and George A. Melkonian. Melenda was the cherished grandmother of two granddaughters, one step grandson and the great-grandmother of two.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Sunday 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbourwood Resident Council Fund, 549 Sky Harbor Drive, Bldg. 31, Clearwater, FL 37759.Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 27, 2019