The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Melenda Melkonian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melenda M. Melkonian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melenda M. Melkonian Obituary
MELKONIAN, MELENDA M.
103, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Harbourwood Care Center, Clearwater, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank P. Melkonian. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late George and Caroline (Charette) Larocque.
She is survived by her loving children, Maureen A. Gousie of Tampa, FL and George A. Melkonian. Melenda was the cherished grandmother of two granddaughters, one step grandson and the great-grandmother of two.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Sunday 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbourwood Resident Council Fund, 549 Sky Harbor Drive, Bldg. 31, Clearwater, FL 37759.Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now