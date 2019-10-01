|
NELSON, MELVIN EVERETT
88, of West Kingston, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Louise (Geng) Nelson.
Melvin is survived by his children: Donald E. Nelson (Suzanne) of West Kingston, Rev. Richard A. Nelson (Leanne) of Fleetwood, PA and Ruth D. Harrington (Robert Nikolian) of West Kingston; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Doreen L. Nelson and brother of the late Helen Falk.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 PM – 7 PM. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019