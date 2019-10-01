Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Melvin Everett Nelson

Melvin Everett Nelson Obituary
NELSON, MELVIN EVERETT
88, of West Kingston, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Louise (Geng) Nelson.
Melvin is survived by his children: Donald E. Nelson (Suzanne) of West Kingston, Rev. Richard A. Nelson (Leanne) of Fleetwood, PA and Ruth D. Harrington (Robert Nikolian) of West Kingston; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Doreen L. Nelson and brother of the late Helen Falk.
His Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 AM in THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 PM – 7 PM. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
