Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Catholic Church
1493 Cranston St.
Cranston, RI
Melvin F. White Sr.

Melvin F. White Sr. Obituary
WHITE, MELVIN F., SR.
94, of Byron St., Cranston, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" (Fanning) White. Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late David and Anna (McGowan)White.
Melvin worked at the Cranston Print Works and Ciba-Geigy for many years before retiring; and was a U.S. WW-II Navy veteran.
He was the devoted father of Carol L. Melucci and her husband Michael and Melvin F. White, Jr. and his wife Donna, all of Cranston and David J. White of Warwick; cherished grandfather of Holly, Jeffrey, Lindsey and Anthony; and dear brother of the late David, Kenneth, Virginia, George, Russell and Wallace White.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 1493 Cranston St., Cranston at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 17, 2019
