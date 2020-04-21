|
KAHN, MELVIN
A resident of Warwick for the past six years and formerly of Cranston died peacefully from natural causes at 96 years old. Mel was married to his wife Mae for over 70 years, who predeceased him. He was the son of William and Esther (Harris) Kahnovsky. All of his siblings predeceased him including Sydney Kahn, Evelyn Labush, and David Kahnovsky. He is survived by his sons Ronald Kahn and his wife Pamela, Larry Kahn and his wife Ellen, beloved grandfather of Amy Kahn, Joel Kahn and his wife Carolyn, Seth Kahn and his wife Dana, Aaron Kahn and his wife Rachel, and great grandfather to Lily and Charlie Kahn. Mae and Mel shared the joys of family, travel, summers by the "pool" and activities in numerous fraternal organizations. Melvin was a proud decorated World War II Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving for four years in both the Atlantic and Pacific campaigns including the Normandy invasion. He served almost continuously on convoy duty during the war as a member of the elite U.S. Navy Armed Guard as a gunnery captain and at Normandy as a landing Coxswain. He was active in Veteran's groups across the state including having served as Commander of the Warwick Veterans Council, Commander of the Jewish War Veterans, and on numerous state committees to support veteran's recognition and activities. He was active for over 60 years in the United Commercial Travelers organization and served as Past Senior Councilor. Mel and Mae previously owned two businesses for many years, Ace Roofing and Sheet Metal Works and Mel's Hardware in Providence. Later he worked at Quonset Point for many years until retirement. Due to the current health crisis funeral arrangements and Shiva will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to your favorite veterans' group or to the . For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020