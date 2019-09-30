|
|
JENKINS, MELVIN R.
Melvin R. "Mal" Jenkins, 90, of North Providence, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Edna (Randle) Jenkins. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Raymond and Elsie (Bates) Jenkins.
Mal was a machinist for Carol Cable Co. for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, animal lover, motorcyclist and history buff. He was a very optimistic person and routinely advised people to "take it easy".
Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his daughters, Jaye Francoeur and Kathleen Morgan, and a granddaughter, Delanna Francoeur. He was the brother of the late Shirley Martin.
His funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019