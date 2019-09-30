Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin R. Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin R. Jenkins Obituary
JENKINS, MELVIN R.
Melvin R. "Mal" Jenkins, 90, of North Providence, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Edna (Randle) Jenkins. Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Raymond and Elsie (Bates) Jenkins.
Mal was a machinist for Carol Cable Co. for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, animal lover, motorcyclist and history buff. He was a very optimistic person and routinely advised people to "take it easy".
Besides his wife of 63 years, he is survived by his daughters, Jaye Francoeur and Kathleen Morgan, and a granddaughter, Delanna Francoeur. He was the brother of the late Shirley Martin.
His funeral services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.