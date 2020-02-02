Home

1949 - 2020
Brouillette, Meredith
Brouillette, Meredith Faith, 70, of Forestdale, MA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday January 24, 2020. She was born on March 27, 1949 to Roger and Theresa Paré (Ethier) in Pawtucket, RI.
Meredith grew up in Pawtucket before moving to Sandwich, MA in the early '80s with her husband and children. She received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Rhode Island and worked as a Nutritionist.
She is survived by her children Amelie Laurino and her husband Ronald; her son Colby Brouillette and his significant other Elizabeth Spayne; her grandson Jesse Laurino and his fiancé Vickie Jacobs; grandson Dillon Laurino, and her great-granddaughter Leah, all of Forestdale. She is also survived by her brother Roger Paré of Croton-on-Hudson, NY. She was preceded in death by her husband Colin Thomas (Red) Brouillette, her parents, and her siblings Leslee, Peter and Thomas.
Services are private.
For online condolences & to read the full obituary please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
