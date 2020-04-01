|
|
LINDSAY, MERIBAH (MEBI). K
83, Of Foster passed away Sunday march 29th, 2020 at Bayberry Common's.
She was the wife of the late Robert E. Lindsay who passed away in 2014. Born June 11th, 1936 in Providence, RI she was the daughter of the late William and Myra (Manning) Kingsford.
Known as "Mebi" she was a bus monitor in Foster and Scituate for many years, as well as a driver for the Observer. She was a member of the Senior Programs in Foster, Glocester, and Scituate.
She is survived by her daughters Cindy Thacker and her husband Steve of Scituate, Sandi Tucker and her husband John of Foster, Barbara Canuel and her husband Claude of Foster, Betty Guy and her husband Harry of East Waterboro, Maine, and son Steven Lindsay and his wife Brenda of Sterling CT. She was the cherished grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 19, and 3 additional great-grandchildren on the way who will never have the joy of meeting her. She was the great-grandmother of the late Gabrielle Kennedy.
Funeral Services and burial will be private. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donation's may be made to the R.I @ www.Alz.org/act/donate in memory of Mebi.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 1, 2020