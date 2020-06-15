FELICIO, MERSIA
Mersia Felicio, formerly of Providence, R.I., died peacefully on June 10, at the age of 93 surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.
Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday June 20, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence, R.I., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10, with Rev. Joseph Escobar, as celebrant.
Those in attendance are required to wear masks and social distancing will be in effect.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Mersia Felicio, formerly of Providence, R.I., died peacefully on June 10, at the age of 93 surrounded by family and friends after a brief illness.
Family and friends are welcome from 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday June 20, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence, R.I., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10, with Rev. Joseph Escobar, as celebrant.
Those in attendance are required to wear masks and social distancing will be in effect.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.