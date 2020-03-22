|
ROWLAND, MIA D.
of Providence, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center. Born in Providence, she was the cherished mother of Aila, loving daughter of the late Helen Marie (Clouatre) Ruscetta and loving granddaughter of the late Armand and Frances Clouatre. Mia was a professor at UMASS Dartmouth and Bristol Community College, and an attorney.
Besides her daughter Aila, she is survived by her loving sister, Tonya Campagnone of Johnston, her aunt and uncle, Donna and Louis Zampini of North Providence, cousin Natasha Zito and her husband Jamie of Cranston, cousin Jonathan Zampini and his wife Teressa of Lincoln, and her cherished nieces and nephews, Domenico and Angelo Campagnone, Isabella and Ava Zito, Angelina, Salvatore, and Franco Zampini. Mia's visiting hours, funeral, and burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020