Services
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
8:00 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
Turner Avenue
Riverside, RI
View Map
More Obituaries for Michael Abatecola
Michael A. Abatecola Obituary
ABATECOLA, MICHAEL A.
84, of Hilton Avenue, Riverside, died peacefully on September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of MaryAnne (Pezzullo) Abatecola.
His funeral will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday morning 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. For full obituary and online condolences please wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
