Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Michael A. Ruggieri

Michael A. Ruggieri Obituary
RUGGIERI, MICHAEL A.
63, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home, Warwick. Born in Providence, RI he was a son of the late J. Rocco and Theresa (Farina) Ruggieri.
Michael was the co-owner of the former Ruggieri's Market, Inc. in Cranston. He also served as the Past President of the RI Food Dealers Association ('94-'96).
He is survived by the love of his life Carol Ruggieri of Cranston; loving daughters, Nicole Pilozzi and her husband John III of Cranston, Michelle Ruggieri and her husband Marco Resendes of Cranston, and Melissa Young and her husband John Argente of Cranston; cherished "Pop" of Bryana, Alena, Christy, Michael, Zachary, Jacob, Samantha and Ryan; dear siblings, Peter Ruggieri and his wife Lori of Cranston, and Paulette Bisagnano and her husband Frank of Venice, FL. Michael was also a beloved uncle, cousin and friend.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Ave. Johnson, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019
