RUGGIERI, MICHAEL A.

63, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home, Warwick. Born in Providence, RI he was a son of the late J. Rocco and Theresa (Farina) Ruggieri.

Michael was the co-owner of the former Ruggieri's Market, Inc. in Cranston. He also served as the Past President of the RI Food Dealers Association ('94-'96).

He is survived by the love of his life Carol Ruggieri of Cranston; loving daughters, Nicole Pilozzi and her husband John III of Cranston, Michelle Ruggieri and her husband Marco Resendes of Cranston, and Melissa Young and her husband John Argente of Cranston; cherished "Pop" of Bryana, Alena, Christy, Michael, Zachary, Jacob, Samantha and Ryan; dear siblings, Peter Ruggieri and his wife Lori of Cranston, and Paulette Bisagnano and her husband Frank of Venice, FL. Michael was also a beloved uncle, cousin and friend.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Monday at 8:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Autism Project, 1516 Atwood Ave. Johnson, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from June 22 to June 23, 2019