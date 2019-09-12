Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sousa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Sousa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Sousa Obituary
SOUSA, MICHAEL A.
57, of Barbers Ct., West Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was a son of the late Henry and Rita M. (Faccio) Sousa.
Michael was a gifted craftsman who specialized in residential construction and finish carpentry for over 40 years. He began his trade as an apprentice to the late Michael Picozzi and eventually went on to form his own enterprise, KM&M Concrete, Inc. Most recently, he was a foreman at Acme Concrete Form Co. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, and playing guitar. Most of all, Michael enjoyed spending time with his family: his multi-course marathon Christmas dinners often began in the early afternoon and continued well into the night. He was endowed with a profound aptitude for narration which captivated his children, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles alike.
He was the devoted father of Michael R. Sherman II of South Kingstown and Jane K. Sousa of Coventry. He was the brother of Steven H. Sousa (Christine) of Swansea and Rena M. Mercer (Lynn) of Wilmington, NC. He was the uncle of Zachary and Evanne Mercer. Michael is also survived by the mother of his son Michael, Torie (Sherman) Tedeschi of West Warwick.
Visitation will be Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, West Warwick. Please omit flowers. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now