SOUSA, MICHAEL A.
57, of Barbers Ct., West Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. He was a son of the late Henry and Rita M. (Faccio) Sousa.
Michael was a gifted craftsman who specialized in residential construction and finish carpentry for over 40 years. He began his trade as an apprentice to the late Michael Picozzi and eventually went on to form his own enterprise, KM&M Concrete, Inc. Most recently, he was a foreman at Acme Concrete Form Co. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, and playing guitar. Most of all, Michael enjoyed spending time with his family: his multi-course marathon Christmas dinners often began in the early afternoon and continued well into the night. He was endowed with a profound aptitude for narration which captivated his children, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles alike.
He was the devoted father of Michael R. Sherman II of South Kingstown and Jane K. Sousa of Coventry. He was the brother of Steven H. Sousa (Christine) of Swansea and Rena M. Mercer (Lynn) of Wilmington, NC. He was the uncle of Zachary and Evanne Mercer. Michael is also survived by the mother of his son Michael, Torie (Sherman) Tedeschi of West Warwick.
Visitation will be Saturday morning, September 14, 2019 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart Church, West Warwick. Please omit flowers. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 12, 2019