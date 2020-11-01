Dear Sheryl, I'm very saddened to hear the news of Mike's passing and can't imagine the grief you are going through. Take solace in knowing that you guys had a great life and he made a very courageous decision to not be in a hospital but to be home with you...I admire him for that . I have nothing but found memories of Mike at all the family gatherings which he loved . He was a role model for my boys and always carried himself with dignity and he commanded respect in the military and in life . He was a mild mannered guy and never let the little things in life bother him...only footnote to that statement i remember he didn't like you speaking with food in your mouth ...that was a no no !!! My love to you in your family...love Larry

Lawrence Celani

Family