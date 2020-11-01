Bulawka, USMC (Ret), Lt. Col. Michael
Michael deployed on his final mission on 28 October 2020. Born 67 years ago in South Providence to Peter and Lois (Cummings) Bulawka he resided there until 1962 when the family moved to East Greenwich. He is survived by his personal angel and wife of 45 years, the former Sheryl Mixner of Warwick. He is also survived by his brother David (Susan) and sister Karen Lionberg (Donald). His niece Jennifer Macari (Wayne) and nephews Charles and Douglas Lionberg.
Visitation, Thursday, 3 – 7 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial in the RI Veterans Cemetery will be private.
Due to current health concerns, the family plans to hold a celebration of Michael's life at a later date.
For full obituary please see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com