Michael Bulawka
1953 - 2020
Bulawka, USMC (Ret), Lt. Col. Michael
Michael deployed on his final mission on 28 October 2020. Born 67 years ago in South Providence to Peter and Lois (Cummings) Bulawka he resided there until 1962 when the family moved to East Greenwich. He is survived by his personal angel and wife of 45 years, the former Sheryl Mixner of Warwick. He is also survived by his brother David (Susan) and sister Karen Lionberg (Donald). His niece Jennifer Macari (Wayne) and nephews Charles and Douglas Lionberg.
Visitation, Thursday, 3 – 7 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Rd., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 am in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Burial in the RI Veterans Cemetery will be private.
Due to current health concerns, the family plans to hold a celebration of Michael's life at a later date.
For full obituary please see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
October 31, 2020
Karen please accept my condolences on the loss of your brother
Stuart A Cohen
Friend
October 31, 2020
Dear Sheryl, I'm very saddened to hear the news of Mike's passing and can't imagine the grief you are going through. Take solace in knowing that you guys had a great life and he made a very courageous decision to not be in a hospital but to be home with you...I admire him for that . I have nothing but found memories of Mike at all the family gatherings which he loved . He was a role model for my boys and always carried himself with dignity and he commanded respect in the military and in life . He was a mild mannered guy and never let the little things in life bother him...only footnote to that statement i remember he didn't like you speaking with food in your mouth ...that was a no no !!! My love to you in your family...love Larry
Lawrence Celani
Family
