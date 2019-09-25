|
CONETTA, MICHAEL
67, of Chandler Avenue, Cranston passed away September 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 32 years to Paula (Basile) Conetta.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Mario and Evelyn (Caprio) Conetta.
Mr. Conetta was a truck driver for the State of R.I.: Department of Transportation for 30 years before retiring. He also loved riding his Harley Davidson and enjoyed horseback riding.
He was the father of Michael A. Conetta and wife Meghan, Mario M. Conetta and wife Tiffany, Ashley M. Faria and husband Justin and Brianna L. Conetta and husband Adam; grandfather of 6 and brother of Dolores Squillace and her husband Philip and the late Peter Conetta and his wife Diane.
His funeral will be held Friday at 10:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate-for-ADA www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019