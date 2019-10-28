|
BONSANTE, MICHAEL D.
91, of Rockwall, Texas, formerly of Narragansett, RI and West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Royse City Medical Lodge, Texas. He was the beloved husband of Mary V. (Cardogna) Bonsante. Born in Providence, RI, he was a son of the late Francisco and Lucrezia (Ciavarella) Bonsante. Michael was employed as a machinist for the A.T. Cross Company for 25 years. He was a US Air Force veteran. Besides his wife he is survived by his 3 sons: Michael of Pownal, VT, David of Fairbanks, AK , John and his wife, Margaret, of Rockwall, TX, his 4 grandchildren: Tricia Akers and her husband, Brandon, Michael Bonsante, Jessica Vito and her husband, Sam, Kristen Bonsante and his 2 great grandchildren , Olivia and Elliot Akers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Home Service on Tuesday, October 29th, at 11:00 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Tuesday morning from 10:00-11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans,1730 M Street NW, Suite 705, Washington, DC 20036. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2019