Michael D. Carvalho

Michael D. Carvalho Obituary
CARVALHO, MICHAEL D.
55, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Maryann B. (Iafrati) Carvalho.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late James J. and Rita (Capasso) Carvalho.
Michael had worked for Murdock Webbing for thirty-five years. He was an avid bowler and was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Besides his wife, he leaves his siblings, James P. Carvalho of Lincoln, Carol Mailly of Cumberland and his twin sister, Mary O'Connell of Rehoboth, MA, and several nieces and nephews.
His visiting hours, funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
