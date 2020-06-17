Michael D. Marra
MARRA, MICHAEL D.
73, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Rocco P. and Carmella (DeFusco) Marra. Brother of the late Elaine J. Marra.
For Complete Obituary visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 16, 2020
Thank you for your love for my lifetime. Thank you for your love and your support on the day of my wedding. Thank you for walking me down the aisle to Allan and for dancing with me and telling me that everything was going to be ok. I am sure Rosemarie and Michael were so happy that day in heaven. And now....may you be welcomed by all of your family and blessed into our Lord's kingdom and into eternal life. We all love you, Allan, Marianna, Jessica and James.
Marianna Newman
