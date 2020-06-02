Michael Dacey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DACEY, MICHAEL
78, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeleine J. (Martin) Dacey; father of Michael D. (Cheryl) Dacey and Paul J. (Christina) Dacey; grandfather of Makenna, Kyle, Evan, Ryan and Jack Dacey.
Visitation Thursday, June 4, 2020 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home of Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Contributions to Operation Starfish, c/o Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015 will be appreciated. For full obituary visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Kevin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved