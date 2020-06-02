DACEY, MICHAEL
78, passed Saturday, May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Madeleine J. (Martin) Dacey; father of Michael D. (Cheryl) Dacey and Paul J. (Christina) Dacey; grandfather of Makenna, Kyle, Evan, Ryan and Jack Dacey.
Visitation Thursday, June 4, 2020 4-7 pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home of Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 10 am in St. Kevin Church, Sandy Lane. Burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, North Kingstown. Contributions to Operation Starfish, c/o Nativity Catholic Church, 6400 Nativity Lane, Burke, VA 22015 will be appreciated. For full obituary visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.