Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
175 Oaklawn Ave.
Cranston, RI
View Map

Michael DiMaio Jr.

Michael DiMaio Jr. Obituary
DiMAIO, JR., MICHAEL
70, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and Classics, passed away on February 19, 2020, after a six and a half year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. He was the son of Michael DiMaio M.D. and Livia (Chiolovoni) DiMaio. Mike graduated from Classical High School and Johns Hopkins University. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri in Classics, Classical Archaeology, and History. For over thirty years, he was on the faculty of Salve Regina University in Newport R.I., where he taught Philosophy, Latin, Greek, Classical Archaeology, and History. He was one of the founders and first Praeses Senior of the academic website "De Imperatoribus Romanis: An Online Encyclopedia of Roman Rulers and Their Families" (http://www.roman-emperors.org). He was also a rail fan and model railroader. He was one of the editors and authors of the Pennsylvania Railroad Eastern Region, a route for Microsoft's Train Simulator program.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Cynthia (Saccoccia) DiMaio, and their two children, Alexandra M. DiMaio of Brooklyn, NY and John T. M. DiMaio of Buffalo, NY; his sister, Judith DiMaio of New York City, NY; his brother, Daniel DiMaio and his wife Miriam of North Haven, Connecticut; numerous cousins; four nephews; and his three beloved Siamese cats.
His funeral will be held on Monday at 10 amfrom the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a funeral service at 11 am in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston.
Burial will take place in Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown. VISTING HOURS: Sunday 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or The Rhode Island Food Bank (https://rifoodbank.org/give-now/), 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 22, 2020
