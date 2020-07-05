1/1
Michael E. Leahy
Leahy, Michael E.
88, of Bristol died peacefully Tuesday June 30 2020 at home with his grandchildren by his side in Bristol.
He was the husband of the late Alice (Muzzy) Leahy.
He was born in Warren a son of the late Thomas S. and Florence (LaCroix) Leahy.
Michael was a Lineman for the former Narragansett Electric Company for many years before retiring in 1995. A graduate of Warren High School Class of 1949. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving as a Corporal. He was also a member of the American Legion.
He has been a resident of Bristol since 2011 coming from Florida. Mr. Leahy had attended St. Mary of the Bay Church.
Michael loved to travel, garden and do crossword puzzles daily. He was also a fan of the Boston Red Sox.
He is survived by his children, Raymond Leahy, Joanne D'Orlando of South Carolina, Sandra Mascola of Bristol.
He was the brother of John Leahy of North Carolina, Veronica Phillips of Fl, Louise Mason of Ct., Janet Greene of Cumberland, Marjorie Chace of Seekonk, Gloria Chamberlain of Ct., Anne Cornell of AZ.
Mr. Leahy was the grandfather of 9 and the great grandfather of 2.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Leahy was the father of the late Donald Leahy and Robert Leahy.
He was the brother of the late Thomas Leahy, Robert Leahy, Raymond Leahy, Virginia Condra, Catherine Broadhead and Lorraine Francis.
His funeral will be held Wednesday July 8 2020, at 8:30 am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street Warren.
Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery,550 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence.
Visiting Hours will be Tuesday July 7, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be sent to VNS Hospice, 1184 E Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871, or the RI Honor Flight, P.O.Box 28132, Providence, RI 02908-3700.
www.wjsmithfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
2 entries
July 4, 2020
Our deepest sympathies go out to You Sandy and Joanne and your family. Your dad was a great man and has touched the hearts of many he will be greatly missed by all . I truely lived him and always enjoyed spending time with him and seeing his crazy post on face book ! Take heart he is at peace now ♥♥♥ Love Mike and Pam
Pamela Leahy
Family
July 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Joanne Dorlando
Daughter
