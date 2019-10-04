|
|
DUFFICY, MICHAEL "MIKE" FRANCIS
79, died peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and with his children at his bedside at the Providence VA Medical Center on October 1, 2019. Mike married the love of his life, Cynthia Carlson, on January 23, 1965. In addition to Cynthia, he is survived by Michael (Kim) and Matthew (Christine) Dufficy, Melissa (Darrell) Paulsen, and was pre-deceased by his son Patrick. He also is survived by his seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild and his brother and sister, Tom Dufficy and Judy Cappizzano. Calling hours are from 2 to 5pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019