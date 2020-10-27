1/1
Michael G. Russ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSS, MICHAEL G.
86, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Celestino and Grazia (Cocciardi) Russo. Mr. Russo was a preschool teacher for over 25 years for the City of Providence. He was a graduate of R.I. College and served his country in the army stationed in Alaska.
He is survived by his dear nephews: Gregory Russo of Johnston, Charles Russo and his wife Karen of Johnston and Robert Russo and his wife Isabelle of Johnston. He was also the loving great uncle of Taylor and Sophie Russo. Michael was the brother of the late Angelina and Vito Russo.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 am in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved