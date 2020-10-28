Or Copy this URL to Share

86, of Johnston, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Celestino and Grazia (Cocciardi) Russo. Mr. Russo was a preschool teacher for over 25 years for the City of Providence. He was a graduate of R.I. College and served his country in the army stationed in Alaska.

He is survived by his dear nephews: Gregory Russo of Johnston, Charles Russo and his wife Karen of Johnston and Robert Russo and his wife Isabelle of Johnston. He was also the loving great uncle of Taylor and Sophie Russo. Michael was the brother of the late Angelina and Vito Russo.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 am in St. Thomas Church , 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence . Burial will be private and visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

