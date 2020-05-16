|
|
|
Guglielmi, Michael
91, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2020. Husband to the late Madeline (Cipriano) Guglielmi, they were married for 62 years and the son of the late Arthur and Elsie (Albanese) Guglielmi.
He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a head meatcutter at Almacs for 18 years and moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 1984.
He was a loving, generous man, always there for those he loved and will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and friends.
He leaves behind his only daughter Lisa Guglielmi Reese, to whom he was the most loving and giving father, son-in-law David, beloved granddaughter Bella and sister Mafalda (Guglielmi) Gecawicz whom he remained close to throughout his life.
He will be interred with his wife at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Phoenix, AZ at a future date when an open service can be held.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 16, 2020